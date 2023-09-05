Virginia quarterback Tony Muskett is day-to-day with a left shoulder injury and will be a game-time decision against James Madison on Saturday, coach Tony Elliott said during his weekly news conference.

Muskett was injured against Tennessee early in the fourth quarter when he was sacked and landed on his shoulder. He did not return to the game. Freshman Anthony Colandrea will start if Muskett is unable to go.

Elliott also said Tuesday reserve defensive tackle Olasunkonmi Agunloye ruptured the patella tendons in both his knees celebrating a fumble recovery on the sideline and will miss the remainder of the season.

Defensive end Chico Bennett Jr., who sat out the opener against Tennessee last week with a knee injury, will be a game-time decision.