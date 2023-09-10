Quinn Ewers lofts it 39 yards to Adonai Mitchell in the end zone for Texas. (0:44)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Quinn Ewers finished what he started last season, passing for 349 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 11 Texas to a 34-24 victory over third-ranked Alabama on Saturday night in a huge win for a program trying to climb back into national championship contention.

The Longhorns (2-0) delivered the biggest victory under coach Steve Sarkisian in a game that slipped away last season after a red-hot Ewers exited because of a first-quarter shoulder injury. He was back and with another big playmaker in wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. This amounted to a welcome-to-the-Southeastern Conference moment for a program set to join Alabama & Co. next season.

"Even when it got dicey ... I love the response and the grit and perseverance our guys showed," Sarkisian said.

It didn't come without a fight from the Crimson Tide (1-1), who have now seen three games slip away late in the past two seasons. Alabama had its 21-game home winning streak snapped along with a 57-game regular-season streak against nonconference teams dating to Nick Saban's debut season in 2007.

Mitchell delivered big against Bama -- again. The Georgia transfer caught touchdown passes of 7 and 39 yards in the fourth quarter. As a freshman, Mitchell's 40-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of the national championship game against the Tide gave Georgia the lead and the first of back-to-back titles.

He caught the winner against Ohio State in the semifinal as well. Then Mitchell headed to Texas and another showdown with Alabama.

Sarkisian, a former Alabama offensive coordinator, came into the game 14-12 at Texas and with just two wins in nine tries against ranked teams. He left with a doozy of a win over his former boss. Texas fans lingered, sometimes breaking into chants of "SEC."

Sarkisian reiterated that this game wouldn't make or break the Longhorns season, but added it's a solid "benchmark" for where they stand.

"We have a ton of respect for Alabama, and I know how well they're coached. I know how hard they play," he said. "I think it just shows a lot about what we're capable of. Like I said coming into this game, this game isn't going to define our season. We have 10 regular-season games left."

Ewers was 24-of-38 passing, and tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders had five catches for 114 yards.

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe delivered big plays passing and running, but he also was picked off twice on bad decisions. He was 14-of-27 for 255 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Both quarterbacks delivered big drives to swap the lead in the final 16 minutes.

Alabama didn't grab its first lead until Milroe found Jermaine Burton -- also a transfer from two-time defending national champion Georgia -- in the left corner of the end zone for a 49-yard touchdown with 14 seconds left in the third quarter. That came after a fourth-down stop when Ewers couldn't control the snap under center.

That lead became a double-digit deficit again in a whirlwind 84-second span.

Ewers answered right back with a 50-yard pass-and-run to Sanders. Then he promptly hit Mitchell for his 7-yarder.

Jerrin Thompson stepped in front of a Milroe pass and raced 32 yards to set up Jonathon Brooks' 5-yard run. Suddenly it was Texas 27, Alabama 16.

Milroe and Bama weren't done. Milroe recovered a dropped snap and hit tight end Amari Niblack, who rambled for a 39-yard touchdown.

Milroe's 2-point pass made it 27-24 with 11:08 left before Mitchell's long score put it away.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.