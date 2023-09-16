ATHENS, Ga. -- South Carolina receiver Antwane "Juice" Wells Jr. scored a touchdown on the Gamecocks' opening drive at No. 1 Georgia on Saturday but appeared to injure a foot in the process.

Wells, a preseason All-SEC choice, scored on a 17-yard pass from quarterback Spencer Rattler to give the Gamecocks a 7-0 lead over the Bulldogs with 9:56 left in the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. However, he limped off the field and went into the medical tent without his left shoe.

He was later carted off the field to South Carolina's locker room.

Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer told CBS at the end of the first quarter Wells probably wouldn't return in the game.

"He's done right now," Beamer told CBS. "Think he may have a little bit of a broken bone in the foot. The good news is it's the foot that we just did surgery on. He's got a screw in there that stabilizes it, so, there's hope."

The James Madison transfer was second in the SEC with 68 catches for 928 yards with six touchdowns in 2022.