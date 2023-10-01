LSU fails to reach the end zone on their final play as Ole Miss holds on to a big win and the fans rush the field. (1:27)

The Ole Miss Rebels won on and off the field against the LSU Tigers on Saturday night.

Ole Miss triumphed in a back-and-forth 55-49 barnburner at home. After jumping to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter, Ole Miss let LSU chip away as the game progressed. The Tigers went ahead on a Jayden Daniels touchdown run early in the third quarter. Midway through the fourth, LSU held a 49-40 advantage and looked to be able to stave off the upset.

The Rebels didn't quit, however, and scored two more touchdowns after that to take the lead. LSU nearly engineered another late touchdown, but Ole Miss held on for the win.

After the game, Ole Miss' social media accounts didn't let LSU forget it.

There's a little bit of vengeance at play here for Ole Miss. Last season, LSU trolled Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin after a decisive 45-20 upset of the then-No. 7 Rebels.