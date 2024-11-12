Gerry Faust, who was famously plucked from an Ohio high school to lead Notre Dame's storied football program in 1981, died Monday, his family confirmed in a statement. He was 89.

Faust, who had no college coaching experience prior to replacing Dan Devine in what was dubbed the "Bold Experiment," had a 30-26-1 record from 1981 to 1985. He guided the Fighting Irish to just one bowl victory, 19-18 over Boston College in the 1983 Liberty Bowl, and his teams lost at least four games in each of his five seasons on the sideline.

Despite Notre Dame's mediocre stretch during his tenure, Faust was grateful for the unlikely opportunity to live out his dream by coaching the Fighting Irish.

"I only had 26 miserable days at Notre Dame, and that's when we lost," Faust told the Los Angeles Times in 2008. "Other than that, I was the happiest guy in the world. If I had the opportunity to do it again and knew the results would be the same, I'd do it again in a minute."

The son of a successful high school coach in Ohio, Faust had grown up dreaming about playing at Notre Dame. At an early age, Faust told anyone who would listen that he was going to play football for the Irish.

"I'd loved Notre Dame as long as I can remember," Faust wrote in his book, "The Golden Dream." "When I was in the fifth or sixth grade, I'd ride my bike to practice with my cleats slung over my handlebars, my helmet on my head, whistling the 'Notre Dame Victory March.' Even in the fourth grade, I knew what I wanted and I wasn't bashful about telling others."

As a high school senior, Faust visited Notre Dame the day before the season finale against USC. Back then, recruiting rules allowed college teams to work out recruits. Faust was one of 18 quarterbacks on campus that day, according to his book.

"I was about eighth in line," Faust said. "After I saw the first seven throw the football, I knew I couldn't play football at Notre Dame. They were too good. My next dream was to be the coach at Notre Dame."

Notre Dame offered Faust a partial scholarship, but he didn't accept it because he didn't want to burden his parents with the cost of tuition. He played quarterback at the University of Dayton from 1955 to '57.

In 1960, Faust started building a new football program with borrowed equipment at Archbishop Moeller High School, an all-boys Catholic School in the Cincinnati suburbs. From 1962 to 1980, Faust's teams had a 174-17-2 record (.906 winning percentage), and went unbeaten in seven seasons. They captured nine state championships and four national titles.

In 1977, Faust wrote a letter to Edmund P. Joyce, Notre Dame's executive vice president, and expressed his interest in coaching the Fighting Irish if the job opened one day. Cleveland Browns co-founder Paul Brown later wrote Faust a recommendation, and Faust's lawyer, Ken Schneider, sent Joyce newspaper clippings about Moeller High's accomplishments.

Three years later, Joyce called Faust and asked to meet him at a Cincinnati hotel. It was in the middle of May, and Joyce confided in Faust that Devine was thinking about stepping down because of his wife's ailing health.

In the initial meeting, Joyce told Faust that he had one concern about hiring him: He had never recruited high school players, which was the lifeblood of every college football program. Faust told him that he'd watched Joe Paterno, Bear Bryant, John Robinson and other college coaches recruit his Moeller High players for 18 years.

Devine announced on Aug. 15, 1980, that he would retire at the end of the season.

Gerry Faust lived his dream of coaching Notre Dame from 1981-85. AP Photo/Ed Ballots, File

The day after Faust guided Moeller High to a 30-7 victory over Massillon Washington High in the state championship game, he was hired as Notre Dame's new head coach.

"He was totally dedicated to Notre Dame, almost with a passion, and he was terribly enthusiastic, totally optimistic," then-Notre Dame president Theodore Hesburgh wrote in his book, "God, Country, Notre Dame." "He was the high school football coach with the best record in the country, and [Joyce] and I thought it was worth taking a chance on him."

When Faust saw Notre Dame's schedule for 1981, he said, "I hope my lifelong dream doesn't end in a nightmare."

Unfortunately for Faust and the Fighting Irish, his tenure was more of a nightmare. Notre Dame defeated LSU 27-9 in Faust's first game and ascended to No. 1 in the AP poll. It was the peak of his five-year tenure. The Fighting Irish dropped four of their next five games and finished 5-6.

Notre Dame went 6-4-1 in 1982 and 7-5 in 1983 and 1984.

Joyce and Hesburgh had promised Faust they'd give him five years to build a program and stood by him, despite mounting pressure from alumni and fans to dump him.

The Irish lost three of their first four games in 1985. In a 10-7 loss to LSU on Nov. 23, 1985, Irish receiver Tim Brown dropped a pass across the middle that might have put his team in position to win the game. Brown was inconsolable in the locker room, and Faust knew it was time for his tenure to end.

"Tim, you didn't cost us the game," Faust told him. "You wouldn't have had to catch the ball if I'd made the right decisions. Don't put that burden on you. That burden should be on me."

With a 5-5 record, Faust announced his resignation on Nov. 26, 1985. The Irish lost to Miami 58-7 in his final game.

"If you're ever going to put the blame somewhere, put it on the coach," Faust said at the news conference announcing his resignation. "That's where it ought to be. We got started on the wrong foot five years ago and never did bail out of the thing."

Faust coached at the University of Akron for nine seasons (1986 to '94), posting a record of 43-53-3. He worked as a fundraiser at the school before retiring in 2001.

Faust returned to Notre Dame often in his later years and was a mainstay in the press box on game days.

"Certainly, it was a highlight of his life to get the Notre Dame job," Joyce once told ESPN. "It was the answer of his dreams from the time he was a toddler. The low part of his life is possibly not succeeding there, but he doesn't let it get him down. When he's going to be judged up above for his whole life, he might get more credit for the way he's reacted to adversity than all the good fortune he had."