Hudson Card connects for 9-yard TD pass to a leaping Max Klare to give Purdue an early lead against Indiana State. (0:20)

Open Extended Reactions

Former Purdue tight end Max Klare has committed to Ohio State, he told ESPN. He's the No. 1 tight end in the NCAA transfer portal in ESPN's rankings.

Klare is a redshirt sophomore who will have two years of eligibility remaining. He emerged as one of the country's most productive tight ends in 2024, hauling in 51 passes for 685 yards and four receiving touchdowns. Each of those numbers led the Boilermakers.

He pointed to coach Ryan Day's history of developing players and the plan laid out to him by offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and tight ends coach Keenan Bailey as playing a big role in his decision.

"Really, when it came down to making the decision, Coach Day's ability to develop players and send them off to the NFL, the developmental process for me was huge," Klare told ESPN.

He added that the program's annual high ceiling also played into the decision.

"Just an opportunity to win a national championship and develop into a better player and play against the best competition, day in and day out," Klare said, "and being around a lot of likeminded individuals that are going to push me to be my best."

ESPN's No. 20 overall player in this transfer portal class, he chose Ohio State over strong interest from Texas, Michigan, Louisville and Texas A&M.

Klare's commitment continues a strong week for Ohio State, which advanced in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Saturday night with a blowout win over Tennessee. Ohio State announced earlier Monday that it added West Virginia transfer tailback C.J. Donaldson, who has 2,058 career rushing yards and 31 touchdowns. The Buckeyes also got commitments Monday from former Idaho State defensive end Logan George and former Minnesota offensive tackle Phillip Daniels.

Ohio State prioritized Klare as a portal target after seeing the Big Ten production and the potential in his 6-foot-4, 240-pound frame.

Klare hails from Guilford, Indiana, on the outskirts of Cincinnati. He attended Cincinnati's St. Xavier High School, the powerhouse program that has produced numerous notable players including Luke Kuechly and coaches such as Tom O'Brien.

Klare noted that it's only about an hour and 40 minute drive for his family to see him play.

"I played high school football in Ohio," he said. "Coming back to Ohio and playing college football there was really cool for me to be able to do that and stay close to the family."

Klare redshirted at Purdue in 2022, appearing in just one game. He played in five games in 2023, making four starts before an injury cut his season short. He had 22 catches for 196 yards in 2023 in that stint.

He broke out in 2024, finishing No. 6 nationally among tight ends in receiving yards and catching 33 passes that were converted into first downs.

He said he is looking forward to going up against star Ohio State safety Caleb Downs in practice every day. Downs will be one of the top defensive players in college football in 2025.

"Playing against him every day and then going out and playing on Saturday makes it a lot easier in terms of the preparation part," he said. "Being able to go against the best every day is huge for your development."

Klare said he came away impressed by the staff and the plan they laid out for him.

"There was a great connection with Coach [Bailey]," he said. "We see a lot of things the same way. He's a hungry coach who is going to push me to be my best and get everything out of me."

ESPN's Max Olson contributed reporting.