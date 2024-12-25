        <
          Saturday NFL games top College Football Playoff viewership

          • Associated Press
          Dec 25, 2024, 02:43 PM

          A pair of Saturday NFL games drew a larger viewing audience than college football for the rollout of the sport's 12-team playoff.

          The playoff game between SMU and Penn State averaged 6.4 million viewers on TNT networks, compared with the Texans-Chiefs game on NBC, which averaged 15.5 million viewers.

          Later, Clemson-Texas drew 8.6 million viewers on TNT, compared with 15.4 million for Steelers-Ravens on Fox.

          ESPN, ABC and others aired the other two college games: Indiana-Notre Dame (13.4 million) on Friday night and Tennessee-Ohio State (14.3 million) on Saturday night. There were no competing NFL games.

          The overall average of 10.6 million viewers was higher than all but four college games this season.