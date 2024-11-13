Utah quarterback Brandon Rose, who made his first career start last week against BYU, will miss the rest of the season because of a lower leg injury that will require surgery.

Utes coach Kyle Whittingham confirmed Rose's injury Tuesday night.

Rose is the third Utah quarterback lost for the season, following Cam Rising and Sam Huard. Utah, picked to win the Big 12 in its first year in the league, has endured a string of significant injuries, which includes wide receiver Money Parks and tight end Brant Kuithe, who also sustained a season-ending injury against BYU.

Rose had 112 passing yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and added 55 rushing yards on seven carries in the 22-21 loss to BYU. He finished the game for the Utes.

Freshman Isaac Wilson, who initially replaced Rising as Utah's starter after the senior's injury, will lead the offense this week at No. 17 Colorado.

Wilson has completed 55.4% of his passes for 1,200 yards with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions. Senior Luke Bottari will serve as Wilson's backup.