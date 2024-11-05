Open Extended Reactions

As the 2024 college football season enters its pivotal 11th week, the Heisman Trophy race has crystallized into an intriguing battle featuring a diverse group. Miami quarterback Cam Ward has surged to become the betting favorite, riding a wave of impressive performances that have the Hurricanes dreaming of playoff contention.

Hot on his heels is Colorado two-way sensation Travis Hunter, whose excellence on both sides of the ball continues to captivate voters and fans alike.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel remains firmly in the mix, orchestrating the offense of the nation's top-ranked team with precision and flair.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has forced his way into the conversation with a season that has him chasing historic rushing records.

Indiana's Kurtis Rourke stands as a long shot candidate, leading the Hoosiers to a surprising 7-0 start.

As we delve into the final stretch of the regular season, each week promises to bring new twists to this compelling Heisman narrative. With conference championships and playoff berths on the line, these standout players will have ample opportunity to cement their legacies and make their final cases for college football's most prestigious individual honor.

Heisman race: Ward making his case

Last week: +275

Ward is leading an undefeated Miami team (10-0) sitting atop the ACC (5-0) alongside SMU. He ranks second nationally in total passing yards (3,146) and leads in passing touchdowns (29). With three games remaining, Ward is on pace to potentially reach 40 passing touchdowns this season, which would make him the 15th player in college football history to achieve this feat.

Ward has been shattering Miami quarterback records. He's tied with Steve Walsh's single-season record of 29 passing touchdowns and is set to break Malik Rosier's record of 32 total touchdowns (passing and rushing).

Ward made ACC history by becoming the first player to throw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns in each of his first five games to start a season, maintaining this impressive streak in five games so far.

Beyond statistics, Ward has demonstrated clutch performances, leading multiple comeback victories against Virginia Tech, Cal and most recently Duke.

Miami's resurgence as a national contender (+1200) can be largely attributed to Ward's impact. These achievements have solidified his position as a top Heisman contender. Ward's consistent high-level performances have been integral to Miami's success and have placed him among the most prolific quarterbacks in the program's history.

What Ward needs to win: Ward will need to continue his high-level statistical output and Miami will need to maintain its undefeated record through the regular season and win the ACC championship. Leading the Hurricanes to a College Football Playoff berth would make Ward's Heisman case hard to overlook.

Last week: +375

Travis Hunter currently has the second-shortest odds to win the Heisman Trophy at ESPN BET. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Travis Hunter has amassed 757 receiving yards and eight touchdowns (tied for fourth most by a receiver) and has two interceptions and one forced fumble on defense. However, simply looking at the stats doesn't capture his full impact. The timing of these offensive and defensive plays has been critical, often serving as game-changers that have led Colorado to success. Hunter is a significant factor in Colorado's remarkable turnaround season, with the team currently sitting at 6-2 and tied for second in the Big 12 with Iowa State at 4-1 and just behind BYU (8-0, 5-0 in Big 12).

Hunter has established himself as one of the greatest two-way players in college football history, averaging over 110 snaps per game through Week 10 and playing almost every snap on both offense and defense. His 86.8 receiving grade from PFF ranks fourth among Power Four wide receivers and sixth nationally, while his 88.7 coverage grade ranks eighth among all FBS cornerbacks.

Despite missing half of two games, Hunter has excelled on both sides of the ball. In his most recent game against Cincinnati, Hunter set career highs with 153 receiving yards and four pass breakups.

What Hunter needs to win: Hunter must continue to excel on both offense and defense (1,000+ receiving yards, 10+ touchdowns, and 5+ interceptions). He will need a few more "Heisman moments" that showcase his two-way ability. With Colorado already bowl eligible, if the Buffaloes stay in contention for the Big 12 championship game, it would certainly bolster Hunter's case.

Last week: +250

Gabriel is the quarterback of the No. 1 team in the country. Statistically, he has 2,665 passing yards (sixth most), 19 passing touchdowns (tied for fifth most) and six rushing scores (tied for ninth most by a QB). Gabriel has led Oregon to a 9-0 season, including a 6-0 conference record, highlighted by a thrilling 32-31 victory over Ohio State. His efficiency has been remarkable, leading the nation with a 74.8% completion percentage.

In his sixth season, Gabriel has etched his name in NCAA history, moving to No. 2 all time in career passing yards with over 17,530 yards. He has also climbed to No. 2 all time for career passing touchdowns, throwing 144 total touchdown passes, surpassing legendary quarterbacks like Kellen Moore and Timmy Chang on these lists.

Gabriel's achievements have not only propelled Oregon to national championship contention but have also solidified his place as one of the most prolific passers in college football history. His combination of accuracy, productivity, and leadership has been instrumental in the Ducks' success in 2024.

What Gabriel needs to win: Gabriel needs to keep Oregon undefeated and ranked No. 1. Improving his stats to reach 3,500+ passing yards and 30+ total touchdowns would significantly boost his chances. Leading Oregon to a Big Ten championship victory, while delivering standout performances in remaining games, would further strengthen his Heisman bid. Maintaining his exceptional efficiency and continuing to showcase his dual-threat capabilities could set him apart in a competitive field of candidates.

Last week: +450

Jeanty is one of the best running backs in college football. He leads the nation in rushing yards (1,525) and touchdowns (20), while averaging 8.0 yards per carry. Jeanty has consistently produced dominant performances, including three 200-plus yard games and is the key player in Boise State's success (7-1 overall, 4-0 in conference).

Jeanty is on pace to challenge some all-time single season rushing records. Through Week 10, Jeanty became the first player in Boise State history to rush for over 100 yards in eight consecutive games, tied for the second-longest streak in Mountain West Conference history. Although breaking Barry Sanders' single-season NCAA rushing record of 2,628 yards seems unlikely, Jeanty could potentially break or come close to Sanders' single-season rushing touchdown record of 37.

Jeanty's 2024 season has been historically productive, putting him on track for potentially one of the greatest single seasons by a running back in college football history. His consistent high-level performance has been key to Boise State's success and has garnered national attention.

What Jeanty needs to win: At this point, in order to firmly stay in the Heisman conversation, Jeanty would need to at least break 2,000 rushing yards in the regular season. If he can score 25-plus total touchdowns, have at least one more 200-plus yard rushing game, lead Boise State to a conference championship and potential playoff berth, all that could contribute to a Heisman for Jeanty.

Last week: +10000

Rourke is orchestrating a surprising undefeated season for Indiana (9-0, 6-0 in Big Ten). He has showcased a high level of efficiency, 2,204 passing yards (23rd), 19 touchdowns (tied sixth most) and only three interceptions.

Although Rourke's stats aren't eye-popping, Indiana's success has been the storyline. The Hoosiers are off to the best start in the program's history and just the third season with nine wins and first since 1967. Indiana's offense has been a big reason for that. Indiana is in a good spot to be among the top teams in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. The Hoosiers face Michigan in Week 11, followed by a bye week and then perhaps its biggest matchup of season against No. 4 Ohio State.

What Rourke needs to win: The bigger storyline is Indiana. However, if Rourke can generate "Heisman moments" in high-profile, nationally televised games like Michigan and Ohio State, he could create a shift in the Heisman race.

