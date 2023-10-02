NC State will start MJ Morris at quarterback against Marshall this weekend, coach Dave Doeren announced Monday.

Morris replaces veteran Brennan Armstrong, who transferred to the Wolfpack from Virginia for his final season in hopes of a fresh start. But Armstrong has struggled through five games, going 94-of-160 for 971 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions. He has added 286 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground.

In a 13-10 home loss to Louisville last week, Armstrong threw two interceptions and passed for only 112 yards. The Wolfpack rank as one of the worst offenses in the country, averaging 345 yards per game.

NC State had planned to redshirt Morris this season, but Doeren felt something had to be done to help get the offense moving in the right direction.

"More than anything right now, he's in a really good headspace," Doeren said of Morris. "He's excited. I think that's the spark that we need."

Morris played as a true freshman last season after starter Devin Leary was injured. In wins over Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, he threw for a combined six touchdowns and zero interceptions. But he, too, was injured -- against Boston College in mid-November -- and missed the rest of the season.