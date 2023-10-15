Open Extended Reactions

The new AP Top 25 college football poll is out.

Washington won a thriller over Oregon and kept climbing the rankings. USC got routed by Notre Dame and took a tumble. Meanwhile, the teams at the top -- Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Florida State -- all won comfortably.

What does it mean for the new AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

Stats courtesy of ESPN Stats & Information.

All times Eastern

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Previous ranking: 1

2023 record: 7-0

Week 7 result: Defeated Vanderbilt 37-20

Stat to know: Daijun Edwards had a career-high 146 rushing yards and a touchdown as the Bulldogs won their 24th straight game, the fourth longest streak in SEC history.

What's next: Oct. 28 vs. Florida, 3:30 p.m., CBS

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

Previous ranking: 2

2023 record: 7-0

Week 7 result: Defeated Indiana 52-7

Stat to know: The Wolverines are the first team in the AP Poll era (since 1936) to score 30 or more points and allow 10 or fewer points in each of its first seven games of a season.

What's next: Saturday at Michigan State, 7:30 p.m., NBC

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes

Previous ranking: 3

2023 record: 6-0

Week 7 result: Defeated Purdue 41-7

Stat to know: Marvin Harrison Jr. tied Chris Olave with 11 career games of more than 100 receiving yards, behind only David Boston in Buckeyes history.

What's next: Saturday vs. Penn State, Noon, Fox

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

Previous ranking: 4

2023 record: 6-0

Week 7 result: Defeated Syracuse 41-3

Stat to know: Keon Coleman became only the second FSU player in the past 25 years (joining Peter Warrick) with more than 100 receiving yards and 100 punt return yards in a single game.

What's next: Saturday vs. Duke, 7:30 p.m., ABC

No. 5 Washington Huskies

Previous ranking: 7

2023 record: 6-0

Week 7 result: Defeated Oregon 36-33

Stat to know: Michael Penix Jr. threw for 302 yards and four scores. He has thrown for at least 300 yards in every game this season and became the sixth Washington QB to throw 50 career touchdowns.

What's next: Saturday vs. Arizona State, 10:30 p.m., FS1

No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners

Previous ranking: 5

2023 record: 6-0

Week 7 result: Idle

Stat to know: The Sooners have had five consecutive games with multiple takeaways -- their longest streak since 2010.

What's next: Saturday vs. UCF, Noon, ABC

No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions

Previous ranking: 6

2023 record: 6-0

Week 6 result: Defeated UMass 63-0

Stat to know: This was the Nittany Lions' largest shutout win since 1991 (81-0 over Cincinnati), as Penn State scored more than 30 points for the 13th straight game.

What's next: Saturday at Ohio State, Noon, Fox

No. 8 Texas Longhorns

Previous ranking: 9

2023 record: 5-1

Week 7 result: Idle

Stat to know: Jonathon Brooks has gone over 100 rushing yards in four straight games, including 129 last week against Oklahoma.

What's next: Saturday at Houston, 4 p.m., Fox

No. 9 Oregon Ducks

Previous ranking: 8

2023 record: 5-1

Week 7 result: Lost to Washington 36-33

Stat to know: The Ducks are 0-for-8 on fourth down in their last two losses, including, 0-for-3 against Washington.

What's next: Saturday vs. Washington State, 3:30 p.m., ABC

No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels

Previous ranking: 12

2023 record: 6-0

Week 7 result: Defeated Miami 41-24

Stat to know: Drake Maye is the only Tar Heels quarterback in the last 25 years to throw four touchdown passes with no interceptions against a Top 25 team.

What's next: Saturday vs. Virginia, 6:30 p.m., CW

No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide

Previous ranking: 11

2023 record: 6-1

Week 7 result: Defeated Arkansas 24-21

Stat to know: Despite a late Razorbacks run, the Crimson Tide improved to 161-1 under Nick Saban when leading by double digits entering the fourth quarter. It was Saban's 200th victory at Alabama.

What's next: Saturday vs. Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., CBS

No. 12 Oregon State Beavers

Previous ranking: 15

2023 record: 6-1

Week 7 result: Defeated UCLA

Stat to know: DJ Uiagalelei threw for 266 yards and won for the 17th straight time when throwing for at least 200 yards.

What's next: Oct. 28 at Arizona

No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels

Previous ranking: 13

2023 record: 5-1

Week 7 result: Idle

Stat to know: The Rebels have overcome fourth-quarter deficits to win back-to-back games -- against LSU and Arkansas -- for the only time in the past 20 years.

What's next: Saturday at Auburn, 7 p.m., ESPN

No. 14 Utah Utes

Previous ranking: 16

2023 record: 5-1

Week 7 result: Defeated Cal 34-14

Stat to know: The Utes ran for 317 yards in the game, more than Cal's total yardage of 254. The Utes have allowed only 73 points this year, their fewest through six games since 1994.

What's next: Saturday at USC, 8 p.m., Fox

No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Previous ranking: 21

2023 record: 6-2

Week 7 result: Defeated USC 48-20

Stat to know: Xavier Watts dominated on defense for the Irish with two interceptions, a fumble return for a touchdown and a forced fumble.

What's next: Oct. 28 vs. Pitt, 3:30 p.m., NBC

No. 16 Duke Blue Devils

Previous ranking: 17

2023 record: 5-1

Week 7 result: Defeated NC State

Stat to know: Duke is allowing 9.8 points per game so far this season, which is only the second time in the last 50 years the Blue Devils have done that through six games.

What's next: Saturday at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ABC

No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers

Previous ranking: 19

2023 record: 5-1

Week 7 result: Defeated Texas A&M 20-13

Stat to know: The Vols have now won 13 consecutive home games, the fourth longest streak in FBS and their longest since they won 23 in a row from 1996-2000.

What's next: Saturday at Alabama, 3:30 p.m., CBS

No. 18 USC Trojans

Previous ranking: 10

2023 record: 6-1

Week 7 result: Lost to Notre Dame 48-20

Stat to know: USC is the third team in the AP Poll era (since 1936) to allow 40 or more points in three straight games as a top-10 team.

What's next: Saturday vs. Utah, 8 p.m., Fox

No. 19 LSU Tigers

Previous ranking: 22

2023 record: 5-2

Week 7 result: Defeated Auburn 48-18

Stat to know: Jayden Daniels is the first player in LSU history with 5,000 career passing yards and 1,000 career rushing yards.

What's next: Saturday vs. Army, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

No. 20 Missouri Tigers

Previous ranking: NR

2023 record: 6-1

Week 7 result: Defeated Kentucky 38-21

Stat to know: The Tigers have now won two SEC road games by 17 or more points in the past three weeks. Prior to those games, it had no such wins in the past four seasons.

What's next: Saturday vs. South Carolina, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network

No. 21 Louisville Cardinals

Previous ranking: 14

2023 record: 6-1

Week 7 result: Lost to Pitt 38-21

Stat to know: The Cardinals have now lost three consecutive games as a top-15 team against unranked opponents.

What's next: October 28 vs. Duke

No. 22 Air Force Falcons

Previous ranking: NR

2023 record: 6-0

Week 7 result: Defeated Wyoming 34-27

Stat to know: Led by Zac Larrier's 111 yards and Emmanuel Michel's 97, the Falcons racked up 357 rushing yards on Saturday.

What's next: Saturday at Navy

No. 23 Tulane Green Wave

Previous ranking: NR

2023 record: 5-1

Week 7 result: Defeated Memphis 31-21

Stat to know: Tulane has now won seven straight road games, behind only Georgia and Michigan (and tied with North Carolina) among active streaks.

What's next: Saturday vs. North Texas, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes

Previous ranking: NR

2023 record: 6-1

Week 7 result: Defeated Wisconsin 15-6

Stat to know: The total for Iowa-Wisconsin closed 33.5 at Caesars Sportsbook, the fourth-lowest over-under in any game in the past 20 seasons. The other four games to close at 33.5 or below in that span all came either last season or this season, and three of those involved Iowa.

What's next: Saturday vs. Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

No. 25 UCLA Bruins

Previous ranking: 18

2023 record: 4-2

Week 7 result: Lost to Oregon State 36-24

Stat to know: The Bruins have now lost four straight games as a ranked team facing another AP Top 25 opponent.

What's next: Saturday at Stanford, 10:30 p.m., ESPN