The Week 7 college football slate brought top-ranked rivalry matchups and social media trolls.

The No. 8 Washington Huskies faced the visiting No. 9 Oregon Ducks in a massive Pac-12 matchup. The No. 10 USC Trojans traveled to South Bend, Indiana, to face the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. But one of the biggest stories of the weekend was the Stanford Cardinal's double-overtime upset over the Colorado Buffaloes.

Here are the top college football trolls from Week 7:

Stanford Cardinal 46, Colorado Buffaloes 43

In a Pac-12 "After Dark" meeting on Friday, Stanford entered halftime down 29-0 but stormed back to win in a double-overtime thriller.

Cardinal quarterback Ashton Daniels threw for 396 yards and four touchdowns, though the star of the game was Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor, who caught 13 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns. Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders had 437 total yards and five touchdowns.

The Buffaloes were in prime position to win before allowing 26 straight points. They also scored just twice in the fourth quarter and overtime combined.

Afterward, the Cardinal trolled Sanders by performing his signature celebration.

Stanford players were flexing after the game 😳 pic.twitter.com/ETVgDlA6aW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 14, 2023

The Buckeyes' strong start to the season continued with a dominant 41-7 victory over the Boilermakers on Saturday.

Ohio State held Purdue to 257 yards while scoring 34 straight points. Buckeyes QB Kyle McCord threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns. OSU's Marvin Harrison Jr. registered 105 receiving yards and a touchdown, his fourth game this season with at least 100 receiving yards.

If the win on the field wasn't enough, the Buckeyes also trolled the Boilermakers on social media.

all aboard the brutus express pic.twitter.com/nJ3fLfpLa4 — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) October 14, 2023

Washington Huskies 36, Oregon Ducks 33

If their bitter rivalry wasn't enough motivation, Oregon and Washington both entered this matchup ranked in the top 10 for the first time in the game's 100-year history. The play on the field lived up to the hype.

Up 33-29 and facing a fourth-and-3 on the Washington 46-yard-line, Oregon was in the driver's seat with 2:16 remaining. Instead of punting, the Ducks went for it and failed to convert. The Huskies then took over on a shortened field and scored a touchdown in two plays.

Oregon had a chance to send the game to overtime, but Camden Lewis missed a 43-yard field goal to give Washington the win.

Washington mascot Harry the Husky, who had a war of words with the Oregon Duck heading into "College GameDay," added some extra salt to the wound on social media.

The Hawkeyes scored eight points in the fourth quarter to pull away from Wisconsin and earn their third straight victory.

Iowa tallied just 237 yards, but it forced two turnovers on Wisconsin's final two possessions. Hawkeyes' RB Leshon Williams ran for 174 yards and one touchdown as Iowa threw for 37 yards.

The win means the Hawkeyes take home the Heartland Trophy, the 72-pound brass bull awarded to the winner of the matchup. Iowa used the trophy to troll the Badgers on social media.

The No. 14 Cardinals came into the matchup undefeated, and they outgained Pittsburgh by 142 yards, yet they turned the ball over three times leading to their first loss of the season.

Pittsburgh outscored Louisville 24-0 in the second half. Panthers QB Christian Veilleux threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start.

Pittsburgh cleverly trolled the Cardinals on social media after the game.

Cardinals are red,

our vase is blue.



Undefeated no more,

because we just beat you. pic.twitter.com/OhiQ2eI2KS — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) October 15, 2023

A week after losing its first game of the year, Utah bounced back with a comfortable victory against California.

The Utes had 445 yards of offense, including 317 on the ground -- more than the Golden Bears recorded in total yards as an entire offense (254). Sione Vaki, who is Utah's starting safety, ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns.

California's second straight loss of the season was the precursor to some trolling by the Utes on social media.

Talk about a statement win. The Wildcats dominated the No. 19 Cougars on the road behind 516 total yards and held Washington State scoreless after the first quarter.

Arizona RB Jonah Coleman ran for 70 yards and a career-high three touchdowns. The Wildcats scored all of their touchdowns on the ground, but QB Noah Fifita still threw for a career-high 342 yards.

After starting the season 4-0, the Cougars have now lost two in a row. Arizona made sure to troll Washington State on social media after the huge win.

Back Home with the W. pic.twitter.com/IZsoHdBNBI — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) October 15, 2023

In likely their last conference matchup against UCLA, Oregon State hung on to defeat the Bruins at home.

Beavers QB DJ Uiagalelei posted 266 yards and two touchdowns. Statistically, UCLA had the edge with 453 total yards, including 284 rushing. The Bruins also turned the ball over three times, all by freshman QB Dante Moore.

Oregon State trolled UCLA's move to the Big Ten in the caption of its social media post.

B1G DUBS pic.twitter.com/V1ICY76ju1 — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) October 15, 2023

An SEC matchup ended in an impressive victory by Missouri.

The Tigers fell down 14-0 after the first quarter yet outscored Kentucky 38-7 the rest of the way. The Wildcats' offense foundered in the second half with four turnovers and two punts, leading to their second straight loss.

Missouri kept the receipts coming into the matchup, getting the last laugh on social media.