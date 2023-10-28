Open Extended Reactions

Star Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan has traveled with the team to Stanford and is expected to play on Saturday, per an ESPN source.

McMillan missed last week's game with Arizona State and played only briefly against Oregon two weeks ago, as he's battling a knee injury. McMillan has been battling the injury since Washington's win at Michigan State in mid-September.

Fellow receiver Germie Bernard has also traveled to the game and is considered a game-time decision whether or not he plays at Stanford.

The return of McMillan would be an adrenaline shot to Washington's offense, as he caught 79 balls for 1,098 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He's considered a top 100 prospect for the upcoming NFL draft and has been productive when he's played this season, with 20 catches for 311 yards and three touchdowns in the three full games that he played.

No. 5 Washington is coming off its poorest offensive performance of the season, as they failed to score an offensive touchdown in a 15-7 win over Arizona State. Washington had just 288 yards of total offense.

The Huskies are 7-0 and in sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 with a 4-0 record. There's four one-loss teams in conference play behind them - USC (4-1) , Oregon (3-1), Oregon State (3-1) and Utah (3-1).