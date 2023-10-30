Open Extended Reactions

Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans, the team's receiving yards leader this season, will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his knee.

Coach Marcus Freeman on Monday confirmed the injury, which occurred in the third quarter of Saturday's 58-7 win over Pitt. Evans clutched the back of his leg after trying to catch a pass from Sam Hartman. He had five receptions for 66 yards against Pitt and leads Notre Dame in both receptions (29) and receiving yards (422).

"He will have surgery here in the next week or so, depending on when the doctors decide to do it," Freeman said.

Evans, a junior, has been a strong replacement for Michael Mayer, a Mackey Award finalist in 2022, after recording just three receptions in his first two seasons for the Irish. He has four or more receptions in five of the seven games he has played this fall. Evans battled injuries earlier in his career before breaking through this fall.

Holden Staes, who has 12 receptions for 163 yards and four touchdowns, is expected to take on a bigger role with Eli Raridon and others.

"You don't make up for the production that Mitch gave our offense with one guy," Freeman said. "Every person in that tight ends room will be asked to do more."

Freeman said defensive backs Cam Hart and Benjamin Morrison are expected to play this week at Clemson.