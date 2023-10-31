Open Extended Reactions

Colorado coach Deion Sanders on Tuesday called on the NCAA or the Rose Bowl to reimburse his players who were robbed of jewelry, cash and other items from their locker room during last week's 28-16 loss at UCLA.

Bruins officials confirmed Monday that the athletic department had filed a report with the Pasadena Police Department regarding items that were reportedly stolen from the Buffaloes' locker room.

"Our kids got robbed during the game last week. I think that's a travesty," Sanders told reporters during a news conference in Boulder, Colorado. "I would expect the NCAA to do something about that.

"This is the Rose Bowl. They said the granddaddy of 'em all, right? I'm sure granddaddy had some money. Grandpa should have some money to give these kids."

The Bruins play their home games at the Rose Bowl, which is about 26 miles northeast of the UCLA campus. The stadium is owned by the city of Pasadena and managed by the Rose Bowl Operating Company, a nonprofit organization.

Sanders said most of his players didn't have insurance for the items that were stolen. What exactly was taken from the Buffaloes' locker room hasn't been specified.

"I'm going to have a list made out from these young men, and I know they're going to be truthful about what they lost, so we can try and get it back for them," Sanders said. "They may not be able to get the items back, but they should be able to reimburse them. That was unbelievable.

"It don't make no sense when you're out there ballin' and playing your heart out and you get robbed at the same [time]. I hope we can do something about that, NCAA. You do something about everything else. Do something about that."

Sanders said he would hold out his son and starting quarterback, Shedeur, from practice after he was sacked seven times by UCLA. He was hit 17 other times and knocked down 13 times and needed an injection at halftime to continue playing.

"I think I'm going to give him another day or so off, so he can heal properly and he can be at his best," Sanders said. "We want his best. He's doing well, though, mentally, physically, as well as psychologically."

The Buffaloes, who have dropped four of their past five games to fall to 4-4 overall, host No. 16 Oregon State on Saturday (10 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN App).