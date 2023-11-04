Best signs from 'College GameDay' at LSU-Alabama

Lane Kiffin has some fun with the Alabama fans as he finishes his "College GameDay" interview with a "Go Tigers!" (0:29)

Week 10 of the 2023 season sees the renewal of one of college football's fiercest rivalries. The Alabama Crimson Tide have mostly owned the SEC West. On the rare occasion that they are knocked off the top spot, it's usually the LSU Tigers who do it. Since 2011, either Alabama (7) or LSU (3) has represented the SEC West in Atlanta in 10 of the past 12 conference championship games.

LSU won last year's meeting in a 32-31 overtime upset that was its first home win in the series since 2010. That might not be a good thing for the Tigers. Tide coach Nick Saban doesn't often lose to the same coach in back-to-back years. The only coaches to beat Saban at Alabama in consecutive years are Les Miles (LSU, 2010-11) and Hugh Freeze (Ole Miss, 2014-15).

But Alabama has to contend with LSU QB Jayden Daniels and the best offense in the country. LSU leads the FBS in scoring offense (47.4 points per game) and total offense (553 yards per game) this season. Alabama ranks in the bottom half of the SEC in both points per game (eighth at 30.6) and yards per game (367).

"College GameDay" is in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for this huge SEC showdown. Here are the best signs from Saturday: