Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels, who has been sidelined by back issues for most of the season, plans on returning to the Jayhawks in 2024.

Daniels, the Big 12 preseason offensive player of the year, has not played since a Sept. 23 win against BYU.

He began battling back problems in preseason camp and did not play in the season opener, but he returned in Week 2 against Illinois and then had 705 passing yards, 5 passing touchdowns and 74 rushing yards over a three-game stretch.

His back issues returned before a Sept. 30 game at Texas Longhorns.

The fourth-year player's injury and continued absence had sparked some speculation that he wouldn't return to Kansas.

"I'm going to be blunt: This season didn't go as planned," Daniels said in a video posted on social media. "But life comes at you fast, and sometimes your story's out of your control. But that just means I have unfinished business. My dreams haven't changed, my goals are still there, and my vision for my future is clear. So you want something to talk about? Talk about this: I'm not done yet, and I'm not going anywhere. Rock Chalk."

Daniels earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2022, when he emerged as a dynamic dual-threat quarterback for Kansas. Despite missing about half of the season with a shoulder injury, he recorded 2,014 passing yards and 18 touchdowns, while adding 425 rushing yards and seven scores.

Senior Jason Bean has started in place of the injured Daniels during the past two seasons, but he was injured last week against Texas Tech and was replaced by Cole Ballard.

Bean returned to practice for the No. 25 Jayhawks on Wednesday, and coach Lance Leipold expressed optimism that he would play against No. 21 Kansas State on Saturday.