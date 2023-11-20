Jordan Travis salutes the Florida State crowd after being carted off with a leg injury in the first quarter. (0:41)

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis on Monday confirmed that he is out for the season after sustaining a lower left leg injury against North Alabama on Saturday.

In a social media post Monday, Travis thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers since the injury. He was tackled at the end of a run and his left leg bent awkwardly underneath him. Trainers rushed to the field immediately, and he was carted off with an air cast on his left leg and taken to the hospital.

Travis remained hospitalized over the weekend, according to his Instagram stories. In one video clip, he showed his room filled with teammates who came to visit.

"I have been overwhelmed by the support from my teammates, coaches, the Florida State community and those all around the world," Travis wrote in his statement. "Although the injury ... marks the end of my Seminole playing career, the great memories created here at FSU will never fade.

"Being the quarterback here at Florida State University has been a dream come true. I am humbled, honored and forever grateful. The journey this team set out on is not over yet as all of our goals still lie just ahead. I am excited to be by my brothers' sides every day as we continue our attack. We're all we got, we're all we need. Job's not finished. Go Noles!"