Open Extended Reactions

Boise State has hired interim coach Spencer Danielson as the school's next head coach, it was announced on Sunday.

Danielson, 35, is the former Boise State defensive coordinator who turned around the program's fortunes after getting promoted to interim head coach Nov. 12.

Danielson led Boise State to a 3-0 record as interim coach, including a 44-20 blowout over UNLV in the Mountain West title game Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Spencer Danielson is being rewarded with the Boise State head coaching job after pointing the Broncos to a Mountain West Conference title after taking over as interim coach. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Danielson became the first interim coach in FBS history to win a conference championship. The title marked the fifth in school history, an achievement that appeared to be a long shot when Boise State fired coach Andy Avalos on Nov. 12.

Boise State won its final two regular-season games after starting the season 5-5, including three nonconference losses. Under Danielson, the Broncos blew out Utah State on the road and registered a solid win over Air Force at home.

Those wins clinched a spot in the Mountain West title game. And from there, Boise State held UNLV more than two touchdowns below the team's scoring average to cruise to victory.

Danielson prioritized reenergizing the program, keeping practice periods tight and being sure that joy and fun were emphasized. He'd been on staff at Boise State since 2017, which meant he'd developed strong relationships with everyone on the roster.

Since Danielson took over, the players in the program have consistently voiced their support for his head coaching candidacy. Those were amplified after the runaway victory in the Mountain West title game, as safety Alexander Teubner lobbied for Danielson while accepting the game's defensive MVP, saying: "Stop the search right now. We've got our guy."

Before coaching at Boise State, Danielson coached at his alma mater, Azusa Pacific, from 2013-16. He has an MBA from Azusa Pacific and was named to one of the college football's 30 Under 30 from the AFCA.

He's been Boise State's defensive coordinator the past two seasons and served as the co-defensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020. He'd already served once prior as the program's interim coach, as he took over the program briefly when Bryan Harsin left for Auburn after the 2020 season.

Danielson takes over a proud program that hit a lull, as Boise State was ranked a remarkable 19 consecutive seasons from 2002 to 2020. Boise State, which finished 8-5 and will head to a bowl game, has now gone three straight years without a national ranking.

That run transcended coaches, as it wove through Dan Hawkins, Chris Petersen and Harsin. Under Petersen, Boise State elevated to the Top 5 in four different seasons.

That's the standard that Danielson will be chasing as he takes over as the permanent coach.