FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- Northern Arizona has hired former Pittsburg State coach Brian Wright as its next football coach.

"Brian Wright was a targeted candidate who quickly became our top choice as NAU's head football coach," Northern Arizona athletic director Mike Marlow said in a statement Sunday. "His track record of success as both a head coach and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach is impressive, and we are eager for his experience to translate to success at NAU."

Wright replaces Chris Ball, who was fired after five seasons.

Wright spent the past four years as Pittsburg State's coach, leading the Gorillas to consecutive Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletic Association titles while going 23-3 over the past two seasons.

Wright previously served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Toledo and Florida Atlantic, where he went 5-0 as interim head coach. He also coached at Montana State and Youngstown State, where he served as a graduate assistant on the 1997 FCS national championship team.