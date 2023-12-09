Check out Dillon Gabriel's top moments with Oklahoma during the 2023 season after he announced his transfer to Oregon. (1:56)

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel is transferring to Oregon for his final season of eligibility, the former Oklahoma player announced Saturday.

Gabriel was one of the top quarterbacks available in the transfer portal this offseason and gives the Ducks a starting quarterback for the 2024 season. Starter Bo Nix, who originally transferred to Oregon from Auburn, is out of eligibility and will look to enter the NFL draft.

Gabriel is transferring from Oklahoma, where offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby had just left to take the head-coaching job at Mississippi State. Gabriel ranked sixth among all FBS quarterbacks this season in passing yards with 3,660. He also ranked No. 8 in passing touchdowns with 30 and was No. 10 in completion percentage.

Gabriel transferred to Oklahoma from UCF and played for the Sooners the past two seasons.

He was the top priority for the Oregon coaches in the quarterback transfer market and is going to help the Ducks' transition into the Big Ten as they replace Nix. In addition to Gabriel, coach Dan Lanning and his staff have sophomore Ty Thompson and freshman Austin Novosad, both former ESPN 300 prospects.

Gabriel was the main target at quarterback, but the staff had also shown interest in former UCLA quarterback Dante Moore. Outside of quarterback, the staff is hosting 2022 No. 1 overall recruit Walter Nolen, a defensive tackle who is transferring from Texas A&M, on a visit this weekend.