Cal running back Jaydn Ott, a first-team All-Pac-12 selection who ranks No. 7 nationally in rushing average, announced he will return to the Bears for his junior season.

In a video posted on X, Ott initially said he planned to enter the transfer portal before reversing course. Ott would have been one of the more coveted non-quarterback transfers if he had entered the portal.

He has 2,157 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on 399 carries through his first two college seasons. Ott, who made several freshman All-America teams in 2022, has started 21 games for the Bears, who face Texas Tech on Saturday night in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Ott, a native of Chino, California, led the Pac-12 in both rushing average and all-purpose yards average, while recording six games of 150 rushing yards or more and adding 141 receiving yards and two scores.