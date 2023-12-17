Spencer Rattler goes deep for Antwane Wells to put the Gamecocks within two. (0:48)

Former South Carolina wide receiver Antwane "Juice" Wells is transferring to Ole Miss, he told ESPN on Sunday.

Wells, who started his career at James Madison, was one of the SEC's top playmakers before injuring his left foot in a 24-14 loss at Georgia on Sept. 18. He didn't play again this past season.

In 2022, Wells was second in the SEC with 68 catches for 928 yards and six touchdowns.

"I like the way their football program is trending right now," Wells said of Ole Miss. "They're on the rise. I want to be a part of a winning culture."

Wells, a senior from Richmond, Virginia, said he was looking forward to being a part of the Ole Miss offense, which ranked fourth in the SEC this past season with 34.8 points per game under coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.

"I love the way Coach Kiffin and Coach Weis run their offense," Wells said. "When I first went down there, we were doing a lot of recruiting stuff and that didn't really interest me. Then we sat down and talked X's and O's, and that's when I got excited. I guess they're going to utilize my athletic abilities every which way they can."

Wells joins a couple of other key transfers for Ole Miss, including Florida edge rusher Princely Umanmielen.