Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn announced Sunday that he is transferring to Baylor with one season of eligibility remaining.

Finn helped lead Toledo to the MAC championship this season, throwing for 2,657 yards, 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also ran for 563 yards and seven touchdowns in an 11-2 season.

He's originally from Detroit and has played for Toledo since the 2019 season.

He started in 2021 and threw for 2,071 yards, 18 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He was fourth in the MAC in passing efficiency (149.3). He was then a second-team All-MAC selection after the 2022 season, having thrown for 2,260 yards, 23 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Finn is joining Baylor after the Bears saw quarterback Blake Shapen transfer to Mississippi State. The staff was looking for a replacement at the position and now has an experienced signal-caller in Finn.