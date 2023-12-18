Mel Kiper Jr. explains how Jayden Daniels rose from a midround pick to number eight overall on his big board. (1:25)

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, is headed to the NFL draft and will skip the Tigers' upcoming bowl game.

Daniels, who spent two years at LSU after transferring from Arizona State, announced his departure Monday on social media. He had 3,812 passing yards and 40 touchdowns, and 1,134 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, while winning the Heisman over Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. on Dec. 9.

Daniels is ranked as the third-best quarterback prospect by ESPN NFL Draft Insider Mel Kiper Jr. and is the No. 4 overall pick on his Big Board.

LSU is set to face Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 1 in Tampa, Florida.

In a video, Daniels said transferring to LSU restored his love for football after a bumpy end at Arizona State. He emerged as a top dual-threat quarterback in 2022 at LSU, passing for 2,913 yards and adding 885 yards on the ground.

"I want to say thank you to everyone who made this happen, but all great things must come to an end," Daniels said in the video. "I feel better about the state of the program with the quarterback moving forward. No matter what, I promise this will not be the last time y'all see That Kid around, because this is my city and my second home."

Daniels became the second LSU quarterback in the past five seasons to win the Heisman, joining Joe Burrow (2019). He also won the Davey O'Brien Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year, AP Player of the Year and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Garrett Nussmeier is expected to step in for Daniels against Wisconsin in the bowl game.