Defensive lineman LT Overton is transferring from Texas A&M to Alabama, he told ESPN on Tuesday.

Overton was the No. 6 prospect overall in the 2022 recruiting class after reclassifying from the 2023 cycle to enroll early with the Aggies. He contributed right away during his true freshman season, playing in 11 games and tallying 31 total tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.

He saw his numbers dip this past season and felt as though it was time to make a change.

"I feel like it was a great learning process. I developed well at A&M," Overton told ESPN. "Coach (Terry) Price, the coaching staff that was there when I was there, they all did well. It was a learning process, especially when [Price] died. I felt like the whole curve changed. It was a new defensive scheme and style of play that I had to process."

The 55-year-old Price, who coached defensive linemen for 28 years in the SEC, died in June. No cause of death was given.

Overton said he had heard from Alabama, South Carolina, Florida State and Texas throughout his transfer process.

The Crimson Tide ultimately won out, and the opportunity to play was an important part of his decision.

"They're looking, because they have a few guys leaving this year," Overton said. "They're really looking for pure ends for pass rush. I'll be filling in at the defensive end position."

Overton is the first incoming transfer for Alabama this offseason, but he's the 11th to leave Texas A&M, joining former five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen, offensive lineman Chase Bisontis, receiver Raymond Cottrell and a handful of others.