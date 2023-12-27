Open Extended Reactions

Missouri quarterback Jake Garcia intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Wednesday.

He's expected to have three years of eligibility remaining.

Garcia, who will be a redshirt junior, began his career at Miami -- where he started one game and threw for 959 yards and 7 TDs as a Hurricane across the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

After transferring to Missouri, Garcia lost out on the starting quarterback job to Brady Cook and did not appear in a game last season.

Garcia is a former Top 25 overall recruit in the ESPN recruiting rankings from 2021.