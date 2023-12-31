Open Extended Reactions

Georgia junior right tackle Amarius Mims is leaving school early to declare for the NFL draft, he told ESPN on Sunday.

Mims projects as one of the draft's top tackles and a potential first-round pick. At a position that's typically one of significant need in the NFL, Mims is ranked No. 5 in a loaded tackle class by ESPN NFL draft insider Mel Kiper Jr.

The 6-foot-7, 340-pound Mims allowed only one pressure and zero sacks in more than 150 pass blocking plays this season, per ESPN Stats & Info. He has started eight games during his career.

Mims was limited by an ankle injury this year and started just six games. He said he came to his decision after multiple conversations with Georgia coach Kirby Smart, who Mims said ultimately told him he had enough film to declare.

"The first thing on my mind was, 'Did I play enough?'" Mims told ESPN. "I felt like after I got back late in the year, I took a step forward with my play, as Tennessee and Georgia Tech were the two best games I played this year."

Scouts see Mims' size and movement ability and are excited about his talent. He'll be one of the most intriguing players in the pre-draft process, as he brings immense physical gifts and strong tape.

"I'm excited to make my family proud," Mims said of his decision. "I'd probably say since I was 13, I was very specific with my dad. I wanted to be a three-and-done and possible first-round draft pick."

That notion could well become reality. In his three years at Georgia, he's seen a slew of his teammates achieve the same dream. Mims said he's going to bring leadership and dedication to whatever franchise picks him.

"I feel like they'll be getting someone who is willing to learn and take coaching from older guys who've been there before me, someone who is ready to work and a winner," Mims said. "I've been around winners since I got to Georgia. There's no need to stop now.

"I love being around a locker room full of guys who have love for each other. A bunch of guys rallying around one common cause -- and that's to win."

Mims said he's excited to enter the pre-draft process. He said he's going to be focused on "not getting relaxed" as he realizes "the bigger steps come after this."

He did take a moment to reflect on his journey, as he made a point to thank everyone who supported him.

"I want to thank every coach that helped me along the way -- youth league, middle school, high school and college," he said. "And obviously my family; without them it wouldn't be possible at all."