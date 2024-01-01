Open Extended Reactions

Florida A&M coach Willie Simmons, who guided the Rattlers to a 12-1 record and a Celebration Bowl championship this season, is expected to leave to become running backs coach at Duke, a source told ESPN.

Simmons is 45-13 in five seasons at Florida A&M and 66-24 overall as a college coach. He spent the weekend weighing his options with Duke and Florida A&M, which made a strong push to keep the coach, before reaching a decision Monday.

Simmons, 43, last coached in the FBS in 2011 at Middle Tennessee, where he served as offensive coordinator. New Duke coach Manny Diaz and Simmons overlapped as Middle Tennessee assistants from 2007 to 2009, when Diaz was the team's defensive coordinator and Simmons coached running backs.

Simmons coached Prairie View A&M Panthers from 2015 to 2017, going 21-11. He went 39-8 during his final four seasons at Florida A&M, which rallied to beat Howard 30-26 in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 16.

Simmons was signed with Florida A&M through 2025, and earned an annual salary of $300,000. He received $135,000 in bonuses this season, including $100,000 for winning the Celebration Bowl.