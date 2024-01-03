Open Extended Reactions

Alabama starting center Seth McLaughlin has entered the transfer portal.

McLaughlin was in his fourth year with Alabama and will have up to two years of eligibility remaining at the program he plays for next. He saw his first meaningful action for the Crimson Tide in the SEC championship game against Georgia in 2021.

He started in eight games at center in the 2022 season and started all 14 games in 2023.

McLaughlin played center in the College Football Playoff semifinal loss against Michigan. He had two snaps go off target in the game, which seemed to be a culmination of snapping issues throughout the season between McLaughlin and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Alabama offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson is also expected to enter the transfer portal. Former five-star receiver Shazz Preston will also enter his name in the transfer portal, his father tells ESPN.

Preston was the No. 16 prospect in the 2022 class and would mark the ninth player to enter the portal for Alabama with Ferguson and McLaughlin.