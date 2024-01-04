Open Extended Reactions

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham said he plans to enter the NFL draft.

Latham, a two-year starter at right tackle, announced his decision Wednesday in a post on Instagram. He was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference pick this season as a junior and earned second-team Associated Press All-America honors.

ESPN NFL draft insider Mel Kiper ranks Latham as the No. 20 overall prospect and No. 4 offensive lineman.

"I will always be thankful to coach [Nick] Saban and his staff for their commitment to developing me into the best version of myself both on and off the field," Latham said. "My teammates and I have built bonds that will last a lifetime and it's been the greatest honor of my life taking the field with them for the past 3 years."

Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner had already told reporters after Monday night's Rose Bowl loss to Michigan that he is heading to the NFL. Both are projected as potential first-round picks.

Starting center Seth McLaughlin is among the Crimson Tide players who have entered the transfer portal.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.