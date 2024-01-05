Open Extended Reactions

Alabama running back Roydell Williams entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer Friday.

Williams rushed for 560 yards and five touchdowns this season for the Crimson Tide while sharing carries with Jase McClellan. He was the No. 69 prospect overall in the 2020 class and signed with Alabama out of Hueytown, Alabama.

He had 248 yards and a touchdown on 48 carries in the 2021 season, but suffered a leg injury that kept him out of most of the season. Williams then ran for 250 yards and four touchdowns in 2022 and took on a bigger role in 2023.

As a grad transfer, Williams will be eligible immediately to play in his final season in 2024.