David Braun's first staff as Northwestern's full-time coach is beginning to take shape.

Braun is close to finalizing two coordinator hires, sources told ESPN, with Northwestern linebackers coach Tim McGarigle being elevated to defensive coordinator.

The team's new offensive coordinator is set to be South Dakota State's Zach Lujan, according to sources. Lujan, 28, called the national-title-winning game for the Jackrabbits on Sunday afternoon. South Dakota State entered the game as the No. 3 scoring offense in the FCS.

Braun called Northwestern's defense in 2023 after being named interim head coach in July in the wake of Pat Fitzgerald's firing. He had been the Wildcats' defensive coordinator and maintained that role while serving as head coach.

Braun now passes the defensive playcalling duties on to McGarigle, a household name among Northwestern fans. He has coached there since 2018 and also set the FBS record for total career tackles (545) during his Wildcats playing career. That record lasted from 2005 until 2022, when Troy's Carlton Martial broke the mark.

McGarigle is a veteran assistant who has worked for the Green Bay Packers and also at Illinois and Western Michigan. At Northwestern, he has been the position coach for linchpin players like Blake Gallagher and Paddy Fisher.

Lujan grew up in Alaska and has quickly emerged as a high-end coordinator. He has served as offensive coordinator on South Dakota State's back-to-back national championship teams.

He'd received interest from Vanderbilt earlier in this coaching cycle, and his deal with Northwestern is expected to come together in the upcoming week.

Lujan's offenses are known for using shifts, motions and formations to maximize the available talent and skill players. South Dakota State finished No. 6 in the FCS in total offense, No. 1 in team passing efficiency and No. 5 in rushing offense.

Lujan has coached quarterbacks at South Dakota State since 2019. The Jackrabbits averaged 34.2 points per game in 2022 en route to winning the program's first national title.