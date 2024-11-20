Chris Canty and Michelle Smallmon discuss why Ray Lewis becoming the head coach of Florida Atlantic would be a good move for both sides. (2:04)

Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis has been floated as a candidate to become the next head coach at Florida Atlantic, though sources told ESPN that any talk of hiring Lewis is premature.

Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday that Lewis had emerged as a candidate for his first head-coaching job. But other sources told ESPN that FAU is focused in on other candidates at this time.

The Owls are looking to replace Tom Herman, who was fired Monday after going 6-16 over two seasons and 0-6 in the American Athletic Conference this year. Former Georgia Southern coach Chad Lunsford is serving as the interim coach at FAU.

Lewis, 49, was a two-time Super Bowl champion and seven-time first-team All-Pro during his 17-year career with the Ravens that made him one of franchise faces. He entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

He retired after the 2012 season and said in the subsequent years that he had been asked about coaching and would be open to the idea.

Lewis would have a built-in connection to the Boca Raton, Florida, school from his All-American playing days at Miami.