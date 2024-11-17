Cade Klubnik keeps it himself and finds the end zone to give Clemson a 24-20 lead late in the game. (0:41)

The new AP Top 25 college football poll is out. There was not a titanic upset, but the No. 1 Oregon Ducks held on to sneak past the Wisconsin Badgers while the No. 3 Texas Longhorns survived a trip to face the rival Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs faced off in the top-ranked matchup of the week. Quarterback Carson Beck returned to vintage form, throwing for 346 yards and two touchdowns in UGA's 31-17 win.

What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

All times Eastern

Previous ranking: 1

2024 record: 11-0

Week 12 result: Defeated Wisconsin 16-13

Stat to know: Oregon is 11-0 for just the second time in school history. It last reached that mark in 2010 when the Ducks reached the BCS title game.

What's next: Nov. 30 vs. Washington

Previous ranking: 2

2024 record: 9-1

Week 12 result: Defeated Northwestern 31-7

Stat to know: Will Howard has thrown a touchdown pass in 16 consecutive games, dating back to his time at Kansas State.

What's next: Saturday vs. Indiana, noon, Fox

Previous ranking: 3

2024 record: 9-1

Week 12 result: Defeated Arkansas 20-10

Stat to know: Texas has shut out each of its past three opponents in the first half, the longest such streak for the Longhorns since 2019.

What's next: Saturday vs. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Previous ranking: 4

2024 record: 9-1

Week 12 result: Defeated Purdue 49-10

Stat to know: In the game, Tyler Warren became the first Penn State player with 100 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown in a game in the past 25 years.

What's next: Saturday at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Previous ranking: 5

2024 record: 10-0

Week 12 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday at Ohio State, noon, Fox

Previous ranking: 8

2024 record: 9-1

Week 12 result: Defeated Virginia 35-14

Stat to know: Since losing to Northern Illinois in Week 2, Notre Dame has outscored teams 195-41 in the first half (plus-19.3 points per game).

What's next: Saturday vs. Army (in New York), 7 p.m., NBC

Previous ranking: 9

2024 record:8-2

Week 12 result: Defeated Mercer 52-7

Stat to know: In the game, Jalen Milroe became the fifth SEC QB with 15 rushing scores and 15 passing touchdowns. He joins Nick Fitzgerald (Mississippi State, 2016), Johnny Manziel (Texas A&M, 2012), Cam Newton (Auburn, 2010) and Tim Tebow (Florida, 2007).

What's next: Saturday at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Previous ranking: 11

2024 record: 8-2

Week 12 result: Defeated Tennessee 31-17

Stat to know: Georgia won its 13th game against an AP top-10 opponent by double digits since Kirby Smart took over 2016, which is the most in the FBS over that span.

What's next: Saturday vs. UMass, 12:45 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 10

2024 record: 8-2

Week 12 result: Idle

Previous ranking: 6

2024 record: 8-2

Week 12 result: Lost to Georgia 31-17

Stat to know: Tennessee has not beaten both Georgia and Alabama in the same season since 2006.

What's next: Saturday vs. UTEP, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 12

2024 record: 9-1

Week 12 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday vs. Wake Forest, noon, ESPN