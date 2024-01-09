Open Extended Reactions

UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava is transferring to Georgia, his father, William Maiava-Pratt, told ESPN on Monday, confirming a report.

Maiava was a redshirt freshman this past season who threw for 3,085 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while also rushing for 277 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

He was a three-star prospect in the 2022 class out of Honolulu, Hawai'i, and signed with the Rebels out of high school. He redshirted his first season in 2022 but was the starter this season. After he had considered entering the transfer portal after the regular season, it looked as though he might stay at UNLV, but he ultimately decided to transfer and entered the portal on Jan. 2.

Maiava took a visit to Georgia shortly after entering the portal, and he is now joining the program.

Georgia has starter Carson Beck returning for his final season in 2024, so Maiava likely won't start for the Bulldogs this coming season. The team needed to add depth and competition for the future, though, as Beck will move on after 2024, Brock Vandagriff transferred to Kentucky and five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola flipped his commitment to Nebraska late in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Maiava will join Gunner Stockton, incoming freshman Ryan Puglisi and Beck in the Bulldogs' quarterback room. Maiava will have three years of eligibility remaining.

On3 was first to report that Maiava would transfer to Georgia.