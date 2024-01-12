Open Extended Reactions

Texas' Steve Sarkisian and Florida State's Mike Norvell reaffirmed their commitments to their current schools on social media on Friday after being linked to Alabama's high-profile vacancy.

In a post on X on Friday, the Texas football program posted a short video of Sarkisian with the caption, "Just getting started." Sarkisian posted the "Horns up" emoji in a response to the post.

"I came here to win championships," Sarkisian said in the video. "That's the goal. We're here to chase greatness, to win championships. This is the University of Texas and people are going to want to be part of it. It sure is great to be on the Forty Acres."

Florida State coach Mike Norvell, along with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, have both announced they are staying at their schools, and not trying of the Alabama job. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Norvell, 42, guided Florida State to a 13-0 record and an ACC title during the regular season, but the Seminoles became the first undefeated Power 5 champion to be left out of the CFP.

"GREAT DAY to be a FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLE!!" Norvell wrote on his X account.

Norvell thanked Florida State president Richard McCullough and athletics director Michael Alford for their "continued commitment on our journey back to the top! The future is bright in Tallahassee."

Sources told ESPN on Friday that Norvell is expected to receive a new eight-year contract worth an average of more than $10 million per season. Sources told ESPN that Texas is also working on a contract extension for Sarkisian, who signed a six-year, $34.2 million contract in 2021.

Sarkisian, 49, was the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach when they finished 13-0 in 2020 and defeated Ohio State 52-24 in the College Football Playoff National Championship. It was Alabama's sixth and final national championship under coach Nick Saban, who announced his retirement after 17 seasons on Wednesday.

This past season, Sarkisian guided the Longhorns to a 12-2 record, a Big 12 title and their first appearance in a CFP semifinal. Texas lost to Washington 37-31 in a CFP semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl. His teams are 25-14 in three seasons at Texas.

Alabama's search for Saban's replacement is focusing on Washington's Kalen DeBoer, sources told ESPN. Tide offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will also be interviewed, the sources said.

Sarkisian, a former head coach at Washington and USC, also worked as an off-field analyst at Alabama in 2016, after he was fired by the Trojans.

On Thursday, Oregon coach Dan Lanning, who was also mentioned as a potential replacement for Saban, took himself out of consideration with a video on social media.

Lanning's video contained the caption: "If you're scared your coach is leaving, then come play for us. The Ducks aren't going anywhere, and I'm not leaving." The video also contained an audio clip from Lanning, who said, "I want to be here in Eugene for as long as Eugene will have me."

Lanning, who served as a graduate assistant for Saban in 2015, is 22-5 in two seasons with the Ducks.

ESPN's Pete Thamel, Chris Low and Adam Rittenberg contributed to this report.