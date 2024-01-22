Open Extended Reactions

Sophomore running back Jonah Coleman announced on social media Sunday that he's transferring from Arizona to Washington.

Coleman becomes the second Arizona player to enter the portal and follow Jedd Fisch to Washington. Also Sunday, ESPN 300 quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (No. 227 overall in 2024) committed to the Huskies after entering the portal.

Coleman, who entered the portal on Jan. 15, was ESPN's fifth-best available player there, according to Tom VanHaaren's latest rankings.

The 5-foot-9, 225-pound Coleman played in every game last season, leading the Wildcats (10-3 in 2023) in rushing with 871 yards and was tied for the team lead in touchdowns with five.

He has two years of eligibility remaining and was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection for his work this past season.

Under Fisch, who was hired to replace Kalen DeBoer on Jan. 14, Arizona's rushing offense ranked sixth in the Pac-12 (139.7 YPG).