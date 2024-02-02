In 2018, Nick Saban told the story of the exact moment he started thinking like a coach. (1:55)

It has been 22 days since former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban retired after a 28-year coaching career.

But just because he retired from coaching football doesn't mean he's stepping away from sports altogether.

The legendary football coach took part in a golf outing last weekend at the Floridian National Golf Club in Palm City, Florida, where former MLB superstar Reggie Jackson held the Mr. October Celebrity Golf Classic.

Saban was paired with rappers 50 Cent and Travis Scott at the charity tournament.

Saban isn't new to the golf community. The 72-year-old purchased a home in Jupiter, Florida, last August where he shares territory with golf legends Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler. He is also a partial owner of the Waterfall Club, a 400-acre private golf community in Clayton, Georgia.