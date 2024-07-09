Open Extended Reactions

Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei said Tuesday he has declined an invitation to attend ACC Kickoff later this month.

In a statement he put on his social media, Uiagalelei said he believes the Florida State representatives should be players who helped the Seminoles win the ACC title in 2023. He also noted that he had attended the ACC media event twice while he was quarterback at Clemson.

"I was honored to be invited by the conference office to represent Florida State at this year's ACC Kickoff," Uiagalelei said. "The experience of attending that event in 2021 and 2022 is among the highlights of my time in college, and I appreciate being viewed as one of the conference's top players heading into this season.

"However, I feel strongly that Florida State should be represented by players who were part of last year's ACC championship team. The players who helped put this program back on top of the ACC should have the opportunity to be recognized for their contributions. This team is more than its quarterback, and I'm excited for my teammates who will experience this fantastic event."

The ACC is not expected to announce the players scheduled to attend its media days until next week. The four-day ACC Kickoff begins July 22, with Florida State, Georgia Tech and SMU going on Day 1.

Uiagalelei started his career at Clemson in 2020, before transferring to Oregon State for the 2023 season, where he threw for 2,638 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He transferred to Florida State this past January for his final collegiate season, where he is expected to start in the Week 0 opener against Georgia Tech in Ireland.