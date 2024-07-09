Open Extended Reactions

Texas quarterback Arch Manning has reversed course, announcing Tuesday that he has opted in for EA Sports College Football 25.

Manning had opted out of the return of the popular video game back in March, a source confirmed to ESPN. The sophomore backup made his announcement in a video post on X, thanks to an assist from his uncle, Eli Manning.

The video begins with Eli Manning calling out a play, then shows Arch making the playcall, with a shout-out to Omaha and his other uncle, Peyton Manning. The play ends in a touchdown throw. Eli Manning exclaims, "Touchdown! Now that's why you're in the game!"

Arch Manning then says, "EA Sports, I'm in the game."

Manning, who enters this season as the backup to Quinn Ewers, was the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2022 ESPN 300. He attempted just five passes last season but raised eyebrows in the spring game in April, when he completed his first 10 passes of the game. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Manning threw for 355 yards and three touchdown passes.

More than 10,000 players have opted into the video game. EA Sports will pay them through a name, image and likeness deal. Players who opt in to have their name, image and likeness used will receive $600 and a copy of the game, valued at around $70. The video game is scheduled to launch July 19.