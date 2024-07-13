Open Extended Reactions

Kalen DeBoer secured the highest-rated commitment of his early tenure at Alabama on Saturday with a pledge from four-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham.

Cunningham, No. 19 in the 2025 ESPN 300, is the top-ranked prospect in the state of Mississippi in this cycle and picked the Crimson Tide over in-state programs Ole Miss and Mississippi State along with SEC foes Auburn, Florida and Tennessee.

Cunningham confirmed his commitment on social media.

The third-ranked wide receiver in 2025, Cunningham is now the highest-rated prospect in DeBoer's inaugural recruiting class with the Crimson Tide. Cunningham represents Alabama's 16th ESPN 300 commit to a class that checked in at No. 2 in ESPN's latest team recruiting rankings for the 2025 cycle.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound receiver is the program's eighth top-100 commit in the upcoming class, joining the likes of cornerback Dijon Johnson (No. 25 in ESPN 300), dual-threat quarterback Keelon Russell (No. 32), outside linebacker Darrell Johnson (No. 34) and athlete Derick Smith (No. 38).

Cunningham is a multisport star at Mississippi's Choctaw County High School. As a junior last fall, he set a series of school records with 48 catches from 1,138 yards and 14 touchdowns, operating with size and body control that will make him an intriguing prospect with the Crimson Tide. Cunningham also competes in track and field and was named the All-Area High School Basketball Player of the Year by the Starkville Daily News following his junior campaign.

Cunningham marks Alabama's 13th pledge since June 1 as DeBoer & Co. continue a standout summer on the recruiting trail. With a pledge from one of the top skill players in this cycle, the Crimson Tide have another key piece in a class that will contend for No. 1 in the country come December.