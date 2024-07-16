Open Extended Reactions

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Tim Lester has had nearly six months to come up with potential fixes for the moribund Iowa offense, but the key for the Hawkeyes' new offensive coordinator might be just having a healthy starting quarterback.

That should be Cade McNamara, who started five games last season before a knee injury and subsequent surgery sidelined him for the rest of the year.

It's why McNamara, in his sixth college season, made sure to emphasize Tuesday that he is "100%" healthy during summer workouts, as he and the rest of the Hawkeyes go through the process of learning Lester's new offense.

"Overall, in general, I feel pretty good," McNamara said. "This is my first time at Iowa where I'm able to participate in every training phase, every activity, every drill. So far, I'm a little more sore than I usually am. But so far, my body has handled it well."

Iowa won 10 games and the Big Ten West Division title last season despite having an offense that ranked last among Football Bowl Subdivision teams in total offense and team passing efficiency, 129th in scoring offense at 15.4 points per game and 127th in passing offense. That led to the midseason decision to fire offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, the son of Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, although he was allowed to finish the season.

McNamara, who transferred from Michigan before last season, was expected to put some life in the Hawkeyes' offense after it posted similar numbers in 2022. But McNamara was limited by a quadricep injury suffered in camp in August, then the knee injury suffered in a 26-16 home win over Michigan State on Sept. 30 ended his season.

McNamara was replaced by Deacon Hill, who threw just five touchdowns against eight interceptions while completing just 48.6% of his passes.

"It's tough," McNamara said of sitting out the remainder of the season. "As a competitor, and as a quarterback, you're well aware of what kind of impact you can have on a team. Sitting on the sidelines, there's nothing you can do about it. Standing on the sidelines was really tough for me, for a lot of reasons."

McNamara has been dealing with injuries in recent seasons -- an injury to his leg ended his 2022 season with the Wolverines.

"To be honest, the biggest challenge has been psychological," McNamara said. "Maybe, 'Why is this happening again?' I've had a lot of spiritual growth in the last few months. It's given me a new perspective on life."

"He wants to be out there," center Logan Jones said. "He wants to win. He can be in pain -- he's in his sixth year, he's an old man. But the fact he comes in day in and day out and wants to compete says a lot about him."

Lester, hired as Brian Ferentz's replacement on Jan. 31, spent the spring installing his new offense, which will feature more motion and, Lester said, a more versatile playbook.

McNamara was limited in his activity during spring practice, but was able to get some throwing in while working to get to know Lester.

"Me and Coach Lester have done nothing but hit it off," McNamara said. "He's such a good dude. Sometimes I have to check the clock when I go into his office, because I might walk out of there three hours later."

Jones said McNamara has led most of the summer workouts.

"He has a whole script," Jones said. "It's not super intense. But we're getting out there, we're getting good reps."

McNamara will have some experience contending with him at quarterback. Hill transferred after spring practice and was replaced by Brendan Sullivan, a junior who threw for 1,303 yards in 13 games at Northwestern.

"I feel like I'm a Big Ten football player," Sullivan said. "I'm a versatile guy, a gritty guy who has played through some things. I bring that mentality at a high level."

McNamara, though, is ready to play again.

"It's been quite the journey," he said.