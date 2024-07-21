SEC Now analysts Roman Harper and Greg McElroy explain why a difficult second half of the schedule makes getting off to a great start to the season so important for the Gators. (2:48)

Four-star wide receiver Vernell Brown III, No. 53 in the ESPN 300, became the highest-ranked member of Florida's 2025 class when he committed to Billy Napier and the Gators on Sunday afternoon.

Brown, a dynamic 5-foot-11 pass catcher from Orlando, Florida, is the seventh-ranked wide receiver nationally in this cycle and the No. 8 prospect in the state of Florida in the 2025 class. He picked Florida over finalists Ohio State, Florida State and Miami following official visits to all four schools this spring.

With Brown's pledge, the Gators are now up to four ESPN 300 prospects committed in the 2025 cycle with a pair of top-100 commits.

Brown's commitment continued a family legacy at Florida. He is the son of former Florida defensive back Vernell Brown Jr., who appeared in 45 games for the Gators from 2001-05. The elder Brown more recently served in off-field roles with the program from 2018-23, including a stint as Florida's senior director of player development, before going on to manage former Gators quarterback and current Indianapolis Colts starter Anthony Richardson.

Elsewhere within the family tree, Vernell Brown Sr. played defensive back for the Gators from 1982-85. Vincent Brown, Brown's uncle, played running back at Florida under Urban Meyer in the late 2000s.

The younger Brown is now the 10th prospect committed to Florida in 2025 as Napier enters a pivotal third season with the Gators carrying a record of 11-14 across two campaigns in charge.

Brown joins a Florida class that includes ESPN 300 pledges in defensive end Jalen Wiggins (No. 63 in ESPN 300), running back Waltez Clark (No. 212) and wide receiver Joshua Moore (No. 257), as well as four-star pledges Myles Johnson (No. 8 inside linebacker) and Jeremiah McCloud (No. 41 defensive end).

Per ESPN rankings, Brown is the Gators' highest-ranked wide receiver commit since Florida landed Jacob Copeland in the 2018 class.

A two-sport star at Orlando's Jones High School, Brown has emerged as one of the state's most dangerous playmakers in the passing game and on special teams. Brown hauled in 70 passes for 1,363 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding four return touchdowns as a junior last fall. The speedy pass catcher is also a two-time state qualifier in the triple jump.

Brown's commitment brings a much-needed boost to Napier's 2025 class, which was not ranked among the top 40 nationally in ESPN's latest team rankings. As Napier stares down the business end of the current cycle and one of the nation's toughest schedules this fall, he faces an uphill climb to bring a second consecutive top-10 class to Gainesville in 2025.