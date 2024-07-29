Open Extended Reactions

TCU is targeting former Houston and West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen for a position on its staff for the 2024 season, a source confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

A deal is not complete and Holgorsen's potential role with TCU has not been determined, but an agreement is expected. Holgorsen spent the past five years as Houston's coach, going 31-28 with a 12-2 mark in 2021, and was fired following a 4-8 season last fall. He went 61-41 in eight seasons at West Virginia, recording three AP top-20 finishes.

Holgorsen, 53, worked alongside TCU coach Sonny Dykes at Texas Tech from 2000 to 2006 under Mike Leach. Holgorsen and Dykes coached the Red Raiders' wide receivers and shared offensive coordinator duties in 2005 and 2006.

247 Sports first reported Holgorsen as a target for the TCU staff.

If the deal is finalized, Holgorsen would become the third person who served as an FBS head coach in 2023 to join Dykes' staff. Dykes hired former Boise State coach Andy Avalos as defensive coordinator and former Nevada coach Ken Wilson as linebackers coach.

Holgorsen would bring extensive Big 12 experience with stops at Texas Tech, West Virginia, Oklahoma State and Houston.