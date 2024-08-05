Marcus Freeman joins "SportsCenter" and breaks down Notre Dame's mindset as it prepares for a longer season with a new CFP format. (2:39)

Notre Dame left tackle Charles Jagusah tore his right pectoralis muscle during preseason camp and will miss the season, the school announced Monday.

Jagusah, projected to replace departed Joe Alt in the starting lineup, was injured this past Saturday and will undergo surgery. A rising sophomore, Jagusah started the Sun Bowl last year when Alt opted out of the bowl game.

Jagusah became the first true freshman to start on the Notre Dame offensive line since Alt did it in 2021. Notre Dame lost both its starting tackles from last year's team to the NFL draft.

The school also announced that defensive back Marty Auer tore his left ACL and is out for the season.

The Irish open their season at Texas A&M on Aug. 31.