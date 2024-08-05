Open Extended Reactions

Tennessee's Jourdan Thomas, a projected starter in the Vols' defensive backfield, has been lost for the season after injuring his right knee in practice last Saturday.

Thomas, a junior, is scheduled to undergo surgery later this week, school officials said. He was working with the first team at the hybrid Star position, a nickelback role, after appearing in 25 games over the past two seasons. He had 18 total tackles, including two for loss, and blocked a punt last season. Thomas has battled injuries throughout his career.

The Vols were already having to replace all four starters in the secondary and lost 11 defensive backs since the end of last season to either the NFL or transfer portal, including two-year starter Tamarion McDonald at the Star position. McDonald transferred to Louisville.

Tennessee's staff likes its young talent at defensive back, and ESPN 300 signee Boo Carter may see even more playing time now as a true freshman with Thomas out. Redshirt sophomore Christian Harrison has also worked some this preseason at the Star position, and others competing for a starting safety job may get a look.

Coach Josh Heupel singled out Thomas as one of the Vols' leaders in the secondary to open preseason camp. Tennessee finished eighth in the SEC last season in pass defense and tied for 121st nationally in pass completion percentage (65.2). It helps that this should be the best and deepest defensive line the Vols have had under Heupel.