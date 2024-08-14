ESPN's 2024 college football preseason All-America team

Pat McAfee weighs in on the first Top 25 rankings of the season and what they mean for the new 12-team College Football Playoff. (2:37)

College football like we've never experienced it is on the doorstep, with games less than two weeks away, so it's time to unveil ESPN's 2024 preseason All-America team.

Teams have moved to new conferences, players to new teams, and for the first time, 12 teams (and not four) will take part in the College Football Playoff.

Our preseason All-America team includes only four players who were also first-team selections on our 2023 postseason team: Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II, Georgia safety Malaki Starks, Alabama place-kicker Graham Nicholson and USC return specialist Zachariah Branch.

Alabama, Georgia and Michigan lead the way with three first-team selections each. Ohio State has one first-team selection, but four second-teamers.

Michigan TE Colston Loveland, Clemson LB Barrett Carter, Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan and Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr.

OFFENSE

In his first season as a starter a year ago, Beck almost made it look too easy at times in leading the SEC and ranking third nationally with 3,941 passing yards. Some of his top playmakers have moved on, including tight end Brock Bowers, but Beck is at his best spreading the ball around and finding open targets. He completed 72.4% of his passes and was intercepted only six times in 417 pass attempts.

Second team: Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

Gordon went from a little-used freshman to the Doak Walker Award winner as the top running back in college football last season. He led all FBS players with 1,732 rushing yards and scored 22 touchdowns. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound junior has a little bit of everything in his repertoire. He tied for second nationally a year ago with 1,056 yards after contact and led all players with 14 rushes of 30 yards or longer. He's plenty durable too, as evidenced by his 285 carries.

Second team: Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech

As a true sophomore a year ago, Hampton burst onto the scene by finishing fifth nationally in rushing (1,504 yards), and he led all FBS players with 1,072 yards after contact, according to Pro Football Focus. The 6-foot, 220-pound Hampton showcased his versatility by catching 29 passes for 222 yards and scored 16 touchdowns (15 rushing and one receiving). Not only did Hampton average 5.9 yards per rush on 254 attempts, but he also had five runs of 50 yards or longer.

Second team: Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State

When he came out of high school in East St. Louis, Burden was touted as the top receiving prospect in the country. He's lived up to that billing and then some at Mizzou. The 5-11, 208-pound junior has scored 18 touchdowns in his first two seasons. He was second in the SEC and ninth nationally a year ago with 1,212 receiving yards. Burden finished with 86 receptions and is absolutely electric in the open field. He ranked third nationally with 725 yards after the catch.

Second team: Tez Johnson, Oregon

One of the best pass-catch combos in college football this season will again be Noah Fifita to McMillan, and it's been that way since they were teammates in high school. The 6-5, 210-pound McMillan is a challenging matchup for any defensive back. He doesn't drop passes and excels at making contested catches. As a true sophomore, McMillan finished with 90 catches for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns. He should be even more polished as a junior.

Second team: Tory Horton, Colorado State

Now that Brock Bowers is playing in the NFL, Loveland takes his rightful place as the premier tight end in college football, especially with his skills as both a receiver and blocker. The 6-5, 245-pound junior is incredibly athletic and finished third on Michigan's national championship team last season with 45 catches, averaging 14.4 yards per catch. He pulled in four touchdown receptions and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors.

Second team: Brant Kuithe, Utah

Campbell has been LSU's starting left tackle since his first game as a true freshman. The 6-6, 323-pound junior has started 26 straight games and could be the first offensive lineman taken in the 2025 NFL draft. He's a polished pass protector and didn't allow a sack last season in 491 pass-blocking situations, according to Pro Football Focus. Campbell's power and strength also make him an excellent run blocker.

Second team: Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota

OG: Tate Ratledge, Georgia

Georgia could have its best offensive line of Kirby Smart's tenure, and Ratledge is one of the leaders of that unit after bypassing a chance to enter the NFL draft. The 6-6, 310-pound senior is a two-year starter at right guard. His first start came three years ago, but he broke his foot in the first game against Clemson and missed the rest of the season. Ratledge earned AP second-team All-America honors a year ago and returns as one of the best pass-blocking guards in the country.

Second team: Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

One of Kalen DeBoer's major acquisitions in the offseason was Brailsford, who followed his coach from Washington to Alabama. The 6-2, 275-pound Brailsford was a Freshman All-American last season for the Huskies. He started 13 games at center and two at right guard. What Brailsford lacks in size, he makes up for with quickness and burst. Brailsford missed spring practice but having him in the middle of the Alabama offensive line is a big reason the Tide should be dominant up front.

Second team: Cooper Mays, Tennessee

OG: Tyler Booker, Alabama

There's no reason Alabama shouldn't be able to run the ball between the tackles this season with Booker back at left guard and Brailsford settling in at center. At 6-5 and 352 pounds, Booker is massive and equally powerful as both a run blocker and pass protector. He's a true junior and one of the leaders on the team after playing 427 snaps as a true freshman and earning first-team All-SEC honors as a sophomore.

Second team: Luke Kandra, Cincinnati

Both tackles on our All-America team have been starters since they were true freshmen. The 6-4, 320-pound Banks has started 27 straight games and been a fixture at left tackle for the Longhorns since the day he stepped on campus. He allowed just one sack in 550 pass-blocking situations last season and earned AFCA second-team All-America honors. Banks won't have to wait long to hear his name called in the 2025 NFL draft.

Second team: Emery Jones, LSU

A true two-way player, Hunter doubles as a receiver and cornerback, and like his coach, Deion Sanders, is dynamic in both roles. The 6-1, 185-pound junior played 436 snaps on offense and 566 snaps on defense last season on his way to winning the Paul Hornung Award as the most versatile player in college football. Hunter caught 57 passes, including five touchdowns, on offense and intercepted three passes on defense.

Second team: Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

DEFENSE

James Pearce Jr. tied for the SEC lead last season with 10 sacks. Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire

Pearce was one of the sport's breakout stars a year ago and enters his junior season as one of the most feared pass rushers in the country. He tied for the SEC lead last season with 10 sacks and tied for fifth nationally with 38 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. The 6-5 Pearce has bulked up since arriving on campus and is now 243 pounds. Some scouts think he could be the top defender taken in the 2025 NFL draft.

Second team: Abdul Carter, Penn State

DT: Mason Graham, Michigan

Get ready for a fight on every snap with the 6-3, 320-pound Graham, who also wrestled four years in high school. He's a disrupter in the middle of the Michigan defensive line whether he's smothering ball carriers or chasing down quarterbacks. Graham, who played with a broken thumb through much of last season, was named the Rose Bowl MVP in the playoff semifinal win over Alabama. He's the complete package as an interior defensive lineman.

Second team: Tyleik Williams, Ohio State

The 6-6, 348-pound Walker is a Big Blue mountain in the middle of Kentucky's defensive line. He was a first-team All-SEC selection a year ago as a sophomore and will be among the most coveted interior defensive linemen in the 2025 NFL draft. Despite battling constant double-teams, Walker led the Wildcats with 12.5 tackles for loss, including 7.5 sacks. For a man his size, he's a remarkable athlete and ran the 100 meters in high school.

Second team: Peter Woods, Clemson

Scourton is back home after transferring from Purdue. He's from nearby Bryan, Texas, and was a big score for new Aggies coach Mike Elko in the transfer portal after leading the Big Ten with 10 sacks last season. The 6-4, 285-pound junior had 42 total quarterback pressures a year ago, and both Michigan and Ohio State had problems blocking him. Scourton's deep array of pass-rush moves, according to Pro Football Focus, is the best in the country.

Second team: Mykel Williams, Georgia

Clemson's defense received great news when Carter announced last December he was returning for his senior season. He's a 6-1, 230-pound dynamo who has shown versatility throughout his career by moving around and playing different roles. He's as effective rushing the passer as he is dropping into pass coverage. Dabo Swinney called Carter "one of the best pure football players I've had in 20 years."

Second team: Jason Henderson, Old Dominion

Few linebackers in college football possess the experience, production and playmaking ability of Stutsman, whose return for his senior season was huge for an OU defense looking for more consistency as the Sooners move to the SEC. The 6-4, 241-pound Stutsman has racked up 26.5 tackles for loss his past two seasons (19 for loss or no gain last year), and he led the Sooners with 104 total tackles.

Second team: Deontae Lawson, Alabama

LB: Harold Perkins, LSU

After considerable debate about where Perkins should play, he will return to inside linebacker while also moving outside and rushing the passer on third down. The 6-1, 225-pound junior had 7.5 sacks as a true freshman in an edge rusher role. He moved inside as a sophomore, and while his sack numbers dipped somewhat, he matched his freshman total with 13 tackles for loss. Wherever Perkins lines up, quarterbacks have to be wary of him.

Second team: Jay Higgins, Iowa

CB: Will Johnson, Michigan

Johnson specializes in taking away opponents' best receiver. He allowed a 29.1 passer rating into his coverage last season, according to Pro Football Focus, fifth best among all cornerbacks in college football. The 6-2, 202-pound junior locked down both Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze last season and was named the defensive MVP in the national championship game. He's a likely top-five pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Second team: Denzel Burke, Ohio State

When you talk about a player always being around the football, that's Morrison personified. He has intercepted nine passes in his two seasons at Notre Dame and was a Thorpe Award semifinalist a year ago as the top defensive back in college football. The 6-foot, 190-pound Morrison enters his junior season as one of the nation's elite corners. He's outstanding in single coverage, and the scouts love his ball skills.

Second team: Sebastian Castro, Iowa

S: Malaki Starks, Georgia

Starks could become Georgia's first two-time All-America safety in nearly 40 years. He's been a rock for the Bulldogs on defense since his true freshman season and excels in both stopping the run and playing coverage. The 6-1, 205-pound junior was fourth on Georgia's team last season with 52 total tackles and had three interceptions. When the Bulldogs have needed a big play, Starks has been there to make it.

Second team: Dillon Thieneman, Purdue

Downs might be wearing a new jersey in 2024, but there's nothing new about his skill set. After a sensational freshman season at Alabama, Downs joins an ultra-talented roster at Ohio State. The 6-foot, 205-pound sophomore led Alabama with 107 total tackles last year and intercepted two passes. He's a sure tackler and has the coverage skills of a cornerback. Downs was the top portal addition in college football this offseason.

Second team: Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK: Graham Nicholson, Alabama

A year removed from becoming the first MAC player to win the Lou Groza Award as the nation's top place-kicker, Nicholson is moving from Miami (Ohio) to Alabama. He made 27 of his 28 field goal attempts, hitting 10 from 40-plus yards. He's made 60 field goals during his career, and as a seasoned senior with great range and accuracy, Nicholson makes an already strong Alabama special teams unit that much stronger.

Second team: Andres Borregales, Miami

Mastromanno is exactly what a coach is looking for in a punter because very few of his punts are returned. One of three finalists for the Ray Guy Award last season, Mastromanno was second in the country with 37 fair catches and third with 30 punts inside the 20-yard line. The Seminoles ranked third nationally with a net average of 43.2 yards per punt. The Melbourne, Australia, native is back for his fifth season as FSU's punter and also holds for kicks.

Second team: James Burnip, Alabama

Lincoln Riley has challenged Branch to provide more pop in USC's passing game. He was ESPN's top-rated receiver prospect in the 2023 signing class, and as a true freshman last season, he returned both a kickoff and punt for touchdowns. He had three punt returns of 60 yards or longer. If Branch can expand on his 31 catches from a year ago and continue to provide fireworks on special teams, he could blossom into one of the sport's more electrifying players.

Second team: Jacob De Jesus, UNLV