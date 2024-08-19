Open Extended Reactions

Racing and reckless driving charges were dismissed against Georgia starting linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. on Monday, his attorney confirmed to ESPN.

Mondon, who was arrested by Athens-Clarke County Police on July 10, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of driving too fast for conditions during a hearing at Athens-Clarke County Municipal Court on Monday.

Mondon's attorney, Billy Healan, said Mondon attended defensive driving and victim impact classes and paid a $500 fine. Healan said the misdemeanor count is a nonreportable traffic offense, meaning it won't show up on Mondon's driving record.

"We feel like this was the appropriate resolution," Healan said. "Smael accelerated too fast, but he was not racing and wasn't reckless. He has paid his fine, and he is ready to move on from here. Smael is scheduled to graduate in December and had no prior traffic incidents."

According to an Athens-Clarke County Police report, which was previously obtained by ESPN, a police officer saw two vehicles side-by-side accelerate "at a high rate of speed and begin to race one another." Mondon was in the left lane, driving a 2022 black Dodge Charger, and his teammate, freshman defensive back Demello Jones, was in a 2021 gray Porsche Panamera.

According to the report, the officer paced Mondon at 75 mph in a 40 mph zone and pulled him over. Mondon denied racing and stated that he didn't know the driver of the other vehicle. Jones then pulled over, though, and told the officer he was checking on his "teammate."

The officer stated that Jones was released on a citation for racing because he voluntarily pulled over and was not the primary vehicle in the traffic stop. According to the report, as Jones was beginning to leave, Mondon "leaned over to [Jones] and stated: 'Do not say anything in the group chat.'"

On the way to the jail, Mondon continued to deny that he knew Jones, according to the report. The officer asked Mondon about his remark about the group chat, and Mondon "changed the subject and began asking about my personal life."

Mondon played in 13 games last season, including 11 starts at linebacker, and he ranked second on the team with 68 tackles.

Jones' hearing was rescheduled on Monday, his attorney, Kim Stephens, confirmed to ESPN.

On Aug. 7, Athens-Clarke County solicitor general Will Fleenor dismissed charges against Georgia freshman receiver Sacovie White, who was accused of driving the wrong way on a downtown Athens street at a high rate of speed on May 18 with a passenger partially outside his 2021 Dodge Charger.

White, from Cartersville, Georgia, was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving and driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

In a motion to dismiss, Fleenor wrote, "After a careful review of the evidence, including footage from the downtown cameras, it is clear that the state will not be able to prove reckless driving beyond a reasonable doubt."

Fleenor wrote that the driving the wrong way on a one-way street citation was dismissed in the "interests of justice."

ESPN's Heather Dinich contributed to this report.