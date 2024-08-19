Ole Miss defensive lineman Zxavian Harris was arrested Sunday on domestic violence and obstructing arrest charges.

Harris, a native of Canton, Mississippi, was booked early Sunday night.

He appeared in 11 games last season for the Rebels and recorded 30 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack and three blocked kicks, which ranked second in the FBS. The 6-foot-7, 320-pound Harris had been projected to be in the line rotation this fall.

Harris, 20, also was arrested in July 2023 on driving under the influence charges, as well as felony fleeing and other charges. He faced internal discipline for the incident.

Ole Miss did not immediately return a request for comment Monday. Coach Lane Kiffin is scheduled to speak with reporters Monday afternoon.